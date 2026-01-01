AI Without the PhD — Cortex AI

Everyone wants to use AI on their data, but most teams assume it requires data scientists, model training, and a separate ML stack. That barrier means a lot of valuable text — support tickets, reviews, documents — just sits unused. This session is for the analysts and data engineers who want real AI results from their data using nothing but SQL.

We use Snowflake Cortex, which exposes large language models as simple SQL functions that run right next to your data — no model to train, no infrastructure to manage. We start with the AISQL functions for summarizing, classifying, extracting, and analyzing sentiment on text, then look at asking questions of your data in plain language. Everything runs in your account, on data that never leaves Snowflake.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will apply AI to real text data live in a SQL notebook inside your own Snowflake account: - Summarizing and translating text with Cortex AISQL functions - Classifying records and extracting structured fields from unstructured text - Scoring sentiment across a dataset - Asking questions of your data in natural language

Attendees leave knowing how to call Cortex AI functions on their own data — summarization, classification, extraction, and sentiment — all in SQL. They'll have working examples and the patterns to apply AI to any text dataset they own, without writing a line of Python or training a model.