Queries to Conversations: Join the Agentic Shift on Snowflake Marketplace

Business users no longer just run SQL queries against your dataset — they ask questions and expect instant, conversational answers. For Snowflake Marketplace data providers, this shift is both a challenge and a major opportunity. As agents become a key way users interact with data, providers who make their listings agentic will be easier to discover, easier to consume, and harder to replace. The window to differentiate is now.

In this session, Snowflake product experts walk you through how to make your listing agentic, with live demos.

What you'll learn:

How to add a Semantic View and Cortex Agent to your existing data listing so consumers can interact with your data in natural language

How to review, edit, and test your agent before publishing

How to share your agent to Marketplace or via private listings

How these agents are instantly accessible in Snowflake CoCo and CoWork — and via Claude, Cursor, and other AI tools through Snowflake Managed MCP