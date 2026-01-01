Accelerating Healthcare Use Cases with AI, Apps and Data in Snowflake

The acceleration of AI in healthcare is reframing how organizations deliver on their business-critical use cases and posing some new questions. When do you decide to build a solution versus buy one? What role can third-party AI products, apps and data sources play in streamlining use case delivery? How do I integrate third-party solutions with my existing data architecture?

Join this webinar on September 17th, hosted by Snowflake, Slalom, Datavant, Verato and Penguin AI, to learn how healthcare organizations can leverage a connected AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences to drive operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes, accelerate research and more.

Event agenda includes:

Key considerations for a hybrid “build AND buy” strategy for healthcare use case acceleration with insights from Slalom

Tips for leveraging Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake Collaboration and Snowflake Marketplace to enable streamlined access to healthcare solutions directly from your Snowflake account

Demo showcase from select Snowflake Marketplace healthcare partners

Register now to participate.