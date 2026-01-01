Customer Webinar
Accelerating Healthcare Use Cases with AI, Apps and Data in Snowflake
17Sep
10:00 AM PT
Register Now
The acceleration of AI in healthcare is reframing how organizations deliver on their business-critical use cases and posing some new questions. When do you decide to build a solution versus buy one? What role can third-party AI products, apps and data sources play in streamlining use case delivery? How do I integrate third-party solutions with my existing data architecture?
Join this webinar on September 17th, hosted by Snowflake, Slalom, Datavant, Verato and Penguin AI, to learn how healthcare organizations can leverage a connected AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences to drive operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes, accelerate research and more.
Event agenda includes:
- Key considerations for a hybrid “build AND buy” strategy for healthcare use case acceleration with insights from Slalom
- Tips for leveraging Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake Collaboration and Snowflake Marketplace to enable streamlined access to healthcare solutions directly from your Snowflake account
- Demo showcase from select Snowflake Marketplace healthcare partners
Register now to participate.
Speakers
Todd Crosslin, SnowflakeGlobal Industry Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Snowflake
Sharmila BristolTechnology Strategist, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, Slalom
Nick Orser Senior Director, Solutions Consulting, Verato
Niki Panich, MDChief Medical Officer, Penguin AI