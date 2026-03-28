Testing
Live Demo10:20 - 10:40 AM
Discover how we’re redefining B2B software delivery to address the business needs of companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises.
Real World Use Case10:40 - 11:15 AM
Discover how we’re redefining B2B software delivery to address the business needs of companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises.
How to Build, Distribute & Monetize Snowflake Native Apps11:15 - 11:30 AM
Discover how we’re redefining B2B software delivery to address the business needs of companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises.
Featuring
Speakers
Firstname LastnameTitle, Company name
Firstname LastnameTitle, Company name
Firstname LastnameTitle, Company name
Firstname LastnameTitle, Company name