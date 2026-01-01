The Intelligent Enterprise Advantage

Unify your data. Operationalise AI. Accelerate decisions.

Disconnected SAP and enterprise data is slowing decision-making and limiting the impact of AI.

This white paper explores how integrating SAP Business Data Cloud with Snowflake creates a single, governed, AI-ready data foundation enabling real-time insights and action across the enterprise.

In this white paper, you’ll learn how to:

● Unify SAP and non-SAP data without duplication

● Embed AI into core business processes

● Respond faster to disruption with real-time insights

● Scale AI across supply chain, finance, and customer operations

Business impact

● Faster planning and decision cycles

● Lower costs through proactive optimisation

● Improved service levels and resilience

● AI-driven productivity at scale

Download the white paper

See how to turn data into real-time, AI-powered decisions.