

Why multi-tenancy matters for health-data products.



A health data product serves as a reusable data asset that can democratize critical insights across and outside an organization, supporting business functions like population health, clinical trial management, care delivery and more. However, ensuring that the data product is scalable, trusted and governed presents a real challenge.

In this guide we’ll outline how to build a scalable, compliant and cost-efficient data products strategy on Snowflake using a multi-tenant framework.

Key topics of discussion include:

Three multi-tenant design patterns to consider when scaling health data products

Best practices for building, sharing and governing data products on Snowflake

How to infuse AI into your data product strategy

Considerations for cost attribution

Get the guide now

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FAQs:

"What is a multi-tenant data product?"

"How do you attribute cost across tenants in a data product?"

"How do you keep health-data products compliant and governed on Snowflake?"