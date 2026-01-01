Artificial intelligence is entering a new phase.

What began as a rapid increase in generative AI adoption, often driven by accessible tools that can produce text, code, and content, has evolved into something more: systems that do not just generate, but act. In this next wave, often referred to as agentic AI, organizations are moving toward systems that can reason, plan, and execute tasks across enterprise environments.

The shift is significant. Agentic AI introduces the possibility of automating entire workflows and decision processes. It represents a move to coordinated systems that operate across tools, data, and business processes.

Moving from generative AI to agentic AI is not simply an incremental change; it requires a different level of architectural maturity, governance, and operational discipline. As a result, many organizations remain in pilot or proof-of-concept stages.

How ready are organizations for agentic AI?

To answer this question, TDWI developed the Agentic AI Readiness Assessment, a framework designed to evaluate an organization’s ability to move from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.

Download this new Benchmark Report today to learn about the results of the assessment and what it takes to successfully move agentic AI from experimentation to production.