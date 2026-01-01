The Problem

Your SAP systems hold some of the most valuable data in your organization — but that value is hard to realize when the data can't easily join the rest of your analytics and AI estate.



Connecting SAP to the rest of your data estate traditionally means months of ETL pipeline work, more data copies and more governance complexity.



The result: according to SAP’s research, only 5-7% of SAP user organizations report using AI broadly across their business, not because the ambition is lacking, but because the data foundation is not ready.

The Solution

SAP, Snowflake and AWS work together to give customers a unified data fabric that removes the need to move or clone data, while opening the door to governed, scalable AI.

This ebook looks at how the three platforms work together across three critical areas: data unification, AI readiness, and security and governance, with concrete architecture guidance and real customer outcomes.

What You Will Learn

Zero-copy, near real-time integration between SAP and every other system in your stack, without building a single ETL pipeline

Agentic use cases across supply chain, financial planning and manufacturing, built on a semantic data layer that makes AI accurate and auditable

The governance and security model behind Siemens Digital Industries' 10-20% SAP infrastructure cost reduction on AWS

Who This Is For

Data and IT leaders at SAP-heavy enterprises evaluating how to unify their data estate, build a scalable AI foundation, or strengthen governance across SAP and non-SAP systems. Particularly relevant for CDOs, data architects, platform engineers and enterprise architects responsible for SAP S/4HANA strategy.