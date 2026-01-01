Top Business Intelligence
Trends and Strategies for 2026
How agentic AI, the semantic layer and real-time analytics are transforming BI
We are entering a new era in business intelligence. After 20 years of relying on dashboards, static reports and charts, we will soon be able to answer questions not just about the past, but about the future.
Discover top trends and strategies in BI, including insights from experts at AWS, Sigma, Snowflake, Tableau (Salesforce) and Microsoft.
Download the ebook to learn:
- How AI is making BI conversational
- The value of the semantic layer
- How AI agents are coming to BI workflows
- The rise of autonomous analytics
- Why trust is the ultimate competitive advantage
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