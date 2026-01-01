For healthcare organizations leveraging the full power of data, AI and apps has never been more critical. In this playbook, we discuss how organizations across the industry can solve pressing clinical and business challenges from delivering value-based care to improving operational efficiency with data and intelligent solutions.



Read this ebook to learn:

Industry-leading solutions across key industry use cases on Snowflake Marketplace from partners like Merative, Innovaccer and Datavant

Essential questions to ask before adopting a solution

The benefits of tapping into the industry’s growing connected ecosystem of solutions