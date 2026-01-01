A practical guide from Snowflake and EY on how financial services firms can make their data AI-ready. Learn what AI-ready data really means - discoverable, representative, governed, described by a semantic model and supported by agentic memory. This ebook covers how to assess the scale of your data challenges, evolve your architecture (metadata hubs, ABAC, point-in-time query, AI sovereignty), embed governance by design using data mesh principles, and establish a hub-and-spoke operating model.