When a critical asset fails on the plant floor or a raw material shipment stalls, the financial impact isn't theoretical — it hits your P&L immediately in lost shifts, rush-shipping penalties and strained customer trust.

Yet for 43% of manufacturing executives, the data needed to predict and prevent these disruptions remains trapped in disconnected legacy systems, static spreadsheets and isolated factory historians.

The issue isn't a lack of vision. Manufacturing leads the enterprise landscape, with 52% of leaders deploying live operational AI — a full 16 percentage points ahead of the global cross-industry average. But as the sector prepares for the next frontier — autonomous, agentic AI — a critical paradox emerges: How do you give AI systems the authority to act without risking machine downtime, safety compliance or product quality?

Navigating the Age of Agentic AI gives leaders a clear playbook to connect disconnected factory data and turn it directly into measurable profit.

What This Executive Playbook Delivers

A pragmatic framework for industrial ROI: How industry leaders are driving P&L impact by embedding AI directly into core supply chain and plant workflows.

The strategic workforce blueprint: How leading firms are navigating the shift in entry-level role automation by upskilling traditional operators into emerging, high-value AI roles.

A four-stage execution roadmap: A phased, risk-mitigated path from initial data modernization to multiagent enterprise orchestration that keeps your organization from getting trapped in "pilot purgatory."

Proven enterprise case studies: Practical lessons from Toyota Motor Europe, United Rentals, Wolfspeed and Penske Logistics on how they cleared data barriers to scale trusted AI solutions.