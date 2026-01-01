AI Agents in Insurance: How Carriers Are Transforming Workflows Today

AI agents are no longer theoretical for insurance. Leading carriers are already using agentic AI for a wide range of workflows, from improving claims handling and underwriting to detecting fraud and conducting actuarial analysis.

For insurance executives and line-of-business leaders, the question is no longer whether AI agents will change the industry. It is how quickly your organization can move from isolated pilots to governed, production-ready agentic workflows that deliver measurable business value.

Download this ebook to discover:

Why AI agents are different from traditional AI models and assistants — and how they can reason, retrieve, act and refine across multi-step insurance workflows.





and how they can reason, retrieve, act and refine across multi-step insurance workflows. Where carriers are applying agentic AI today — including claims intelligence, underwriting and risk assessment, policy servicing, fraud detection, distribution, actuarial analysis and document processing.





including claims intelligence, underwriting and risk assessment, policy servicing, fraud detection, distribution, actuarial analysis and document processing. How leading insurers are moving from pilots to production — by building reusable agent capabilities, scaling across business functions and creating a foundation for an agent-centric operating model.





by building reusable agent capabilities, scaling across business functions and creating a foundation for an agent-centric operating model. What it takes to adopt AI agents responsibly — including the data, governance, semantic models and platform strategy needed to support trusted agentic workflows across the enterprise.

Get the ebook now.