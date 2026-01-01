An agentic trends report and adoption playbook for the insurance industry



Insurance carriers are now moving beyond basic AI chatbots. Industry leaders are deploying domain-specific AI agents across the business, realizing tangible benefits and return on investment. The industry’s highly repeatable workflows make employing agents a natural fit, turning its complex decisions, massive volumes of dense data and specialized judgment into efficient agentic workflows with humans-in-the-loop.

For example, deploying agents helps modern carriers:

Overcome expert capacity constraints

Eliminate decision latency to accelerate quotes, claims and renewals

Encode domain expertise into scalable, digital skills

Download the playbook to explore seven real-world use cases, follow a four-stage adoption guide and benchmark your organization's AI maturity.