AI Agents in Insurance:
How Carriers are
Transforming Workflows Today
An agentic trends report and adoption playbook for the insurance industry
Insurance carriers are now moving beyond basic AI chatbots. Industry leaders are deploying domain-specific AI agents across the business, realizing tangible benefits and return on investment. The industry’s highly repeatable workflows make employing agents a natural fit, turning its complex decisions, massive volumes of dense data and specialized judgment into efficient agentic workflows with humans-in-the-loop.
For example, deploying agents helps modern carriers:
- Overcome expert capacity constraints
- Eliminate decision latency to accelerate quotes, claims and renewals
- Encode domain expertise into scalable, digital skills
Download the playbook to explore seven real-world use cases, follow a four-stage adoption guide and benchmark your organization's AI maturity.
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