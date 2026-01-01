Organizations are under pressure to modernize IT infrastructure, scale operations and unlock AI capabilities — all while reducing costs and risk. But with legacy systems, siloed data and rising complexity, many cloud migrations stall.

This is where platform thinking makes all the difference.

Snowflake and AWS provide a powerful combination: global infrastructure, built-in automation, multicloud flexibility and a unified data foundation. Together, they help you eliminate silos, cut migration time and gain visibility across your entire data estate.

In this ebook, you’ll find:

• A step-by-step strategy to streamline cloud migration

• Real customer stories from EDF, Travelpass and NatWest

• Proven methods to reduce overhead, downtime and lock-in

• Key integrations with Amazon S3, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock and more

Whether you’re in the early planning phase or looking to scale your AI initiatives, this ebook will show you how to modernize with confidence.