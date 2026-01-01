EBOOK
Accelerating Cloud Migration andModernization with Platform Thinking
Discover how a platform-first approach can help you reduce costs, scale faster and unlock AI-driven innovation
Migrating to the cloud can be complex—but it doesn’t have to be. In this ebook, Snowflake and Amazon Web Services (AWS) share a practical framework to accelerate modernization while addressing common migration challenges.
You’ll learn how to:
- Simplify legacy migrations with automation
- Reduce total cost of ownership and operational risk
- Enable AI and real-time analytics at scale
- Future-proof your architecture for flexibility and growth
- Turn your data into a monetizable asset
Download this ebook
Organizations are under pressure to modernize IT infrastructure, scale operations and unlock AI capabilities — all while reducing costs and risk. But with legacy systems, siloed data and rising complexity, many cloud migrations stall.
This is where platform thinking makes all the difference.
Snowflake and AWS provide a powerful combination: global infrastructure, built-in automation, multicloud flexibility and a unified data foundation. Together, they help you eliminate silos, cut migration time and gain visibility across your entire data estate.
In this ebook, you’ll find:
• A step-by-step strategy to streamline cloud migration
• Real customer stories from EDF, Travelpass and NatWest
• Proven methods to reduce overhead, downtime and lock-in
• Key integrations with Amazon S3, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock and more
Whether you’re in the early planning phase or looking to scale your AI initiatives, this ebook will show you how to modernize with confidence.