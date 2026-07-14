The Postgres Developer Hub is your starting point for everything PostgreSQL on Snowflake. Whether you're new to Postgres, running it in production, or looking to integrate with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, you'll find guides, tutorials, and reference material organized by topic.

Postgres is the world's most advanced open source relational database — trusted by organizations from startups to the Fortune 500. Snowflake Postgres gives you fully managed PostgreSQL with built-in high availability, automated backups, and seamless access to Snowflake's AI and analytics platform.

About Postgres

Get up to speed on what Postgres is, why teams choose it, and how it works under the hood.

What is Postgres? — History, capabilities, and how Postgres compares to other databases

Why Postgres? — The case for choosing Postgres for your next project

psql Basics — Get productive with the Postgres command-line client

Postgres Architecture — Processes, memory, storage, and the query lifecycle

Postgres Operations

Guides for running Postgres reliably at scale — replication, backups, monitoring, performance tuning, and more.

Snowflake Postgres

Snowflake Postgres is a fully managed PostgreSQL service integrated with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Get enterprise-grade Postgres with no operational overhead.

Getting Started — Create your first Snowflake Postgres instance

Migrating to Snowflake Postgres — Move existing workloads with minimal downtime

Cortex AI Integration — Use Snowflake Cortex AI directly from Postgres

Streamlit Apps — Build data apps on top of your Postgres data

Learn Postgres

Interactive tutorials and hands-on guides for every skill level — from your first SELECT to advanced window functions and performance analysis.

Learn Postgres — Browser-based Postgres sandbox

Get Started

Ready to try Postgres on Snowflake? Start here: