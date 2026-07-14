Postgres Developer Hub
The Postgres Developer Hub is your starting point for everything PostgreSQL on Snowflake. Whether you're new to Postgres, running it in production, or looking to integrate with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, you'll find guides, tutorials, and reference material organized by topic.
Postgres is the world's most advanced open source relational database — trusted by organizations from startups to the Fortune 500. Snowflake Postgres gives you fully managed PostgreSQL with built-in high availability, automated backups, and seamless access to Snowflake's AI and analytics platform.
About Postgres
Get up to speed on what Postgres is, why teams choose it, and how it works under the hood.
- What is Postgres? — History, capabilities, and how Postgres compares to other databases
- Why Postgres? — The case for choosing Postgres for your next project
- psql Basics — Get productive with the Postgres command-line client
- Postgres Architecture — Processes, memory, storage, and the query lifecycle
Postgres Operations
Guides for running Postgres reliably at scale — replication, backups, monitoring, performance tuning, and more.
- Replication — Streaming replication, logical replication, and failover
- WAL (Write-Ahead Log) — How Postgres ensures durability and enables replication
- Vacuum — MVCC cleanup, autovacuum tuning, and bloat prevention
- Backups — pg_dump, pg_basebackup, PITR, and backup strategies
- Monitoring & Observability — Metrics, alerting, and query performance analysis
- High Availability — Failover, Patroni, and zero-downtime architectures
- Scaling — Connection pooling, read replicas, partitioning, and sharding
- Connection Management — PgBouncer, pgpool, and connection lifecycle
- Performance Optimization — Query tuning, EXPLAIN, and configuration
- Indexing — B-tree, GIN, GiST, BRIN, and index maintenance
- Partitioning — Range, list, and hash partitioning for large tables
- Upgrades & Version Management — Major version upgrades and pg_upgrade
- AI in Postgres — pgvector, embeddings, and vector search
- Extensions — PostGIS, pg_partman, pg_stat_statements, and the extension ecosystem
- pg_lake — Connect Postgres to Snowflake via Iceberg for analytics and AI
Snowflake Postgres
Snowflake Postgres is a fully managed PostgreSQL service integrated with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Get enterprise-grade Postgres with no operational overhead.
- Getting Started — Create your first Snowflake Postgres instance
- Migrating to Snowflake Postgres — Move existing workloads with minimal downtime
- Cortex AI Integration — Use Snowflake Cortex AI directly from Postgres
- Streamlit Apps — Build data apps on top of your Postgres data
Learn Postgres
Interactive tutorials and hands-on guides for every skill level — from your first SELECT to advanced window functions and performance analysis.
- Learn Postgres — Browser-based Postgres sandbox
Get Started
Ready to try Postgres on Snowflake? Start here:
- Create a Snowflake Postgres instance — Up and running in minutes
- Connect with psql — Use the standard Postgres CLI
- Explore pg_lake — Bridge your Postgres data with Snowflake analytics
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances