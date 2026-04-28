Enterprise Clearing & Settlement Data Platform
Overview
Built entirely on Snowflake Dynamic Tables, it provides a modern, scalable architecture to process over 5.1 million transactions while ensuring data quality and delivering instant business intelligence.
Solution Capabilities & Value Delivered
This platform transforms raw transaction data into trusted, real-time intelligence for risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.
Real-Time Data & Analytics
The platform enables data-driven decisions by providing enterprise-scale analytics with sub-minute latency.
- Sub-Minute Risk Monitoring: Achieve near-instantaneous tracking of participant risk exposure using Dynamic Tables (1-minute refresh for critical metrics).
- Live Compliance Tracking: Automate T+2 settlement monitoring and regulatory reporting.
- High Performance KPIs: Track key metrics like Settlement Success Rate (99.8%) and T2 Compliance Rate (98.5%+) (as shown in demo metrics).
- Enterprise-Ready Compute: Utilizes a dedicated Snowflake warehouse for optimal query performance, workload isolation, and instant scale.
Automated Data Quality Management
The solution implements a dedicated Data Quality Layer to continuously monitor, validate, and auto-remediate issues inherent in high-volume raw data (e.g., ~0.5% missing participant IDs, ~0.8% settlement calculation errors).
- Real-time Quality Metrics: The solution leverages Dynamic Tables to continuously calculate quality scores (e.g., 99.2% Overall Quality Score).
- Automated Cleansing: Dynamic tables automatically correct malformed data (e.g., handling null symbols and zero quantities) and apply remediation flags.
- Comprehensive Validation: Enforces institutional business rules, including checks for high-value transactions and valid settlement cycles.
Modern, Scalable Architecture (4-Layer Medallion)
The pipeline demonstrates a multi-step Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) using 7 Dynamic Tables for highly reliable, automated data transformation.
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Raw Layer (Bronze): Ingests static master data (Securities, Participants) and high-volume transaction data (5,129,375 records).
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Data Quality: leveraged for automated detection, measurement, and remediation of data issues
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Normalized Layer (Silver) Steps:
- Settlement Validation: Applies institutional business logic and quality scoring.
- Reference Enrichment: Performs complex multi-table joins with master data.
- Business Rules Engine: Calculates Multi-Factor Risk Scores and Risk Weighted Exposure for every transaction.
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Consumption Layer (Gold): Aggregates data for end-user dashboards and customer-facing data products.
Interactive Business & Customer Dashboards
A multi-page Streamlit application provides role-specific access to the data directly within the Snowflake environment.
- Data Pipeline Explorer: Allows business users to perform self-service data exploration and view data lineage across all four layers (Raw, Quality, Normalized, Consumption).
- Data Quality Center: Provides real-time quality scores and before/after cleansing comparisons to technical teams, enabling transparency into automated data fixes.
- Customer Data Products: Presents a catalog of 5 enterprise data offerings (e.g., Risk Analytics, Settlement Reports) and showcases how you could leverage Snowflake Secure Data Sharing and API access
- Operational Health: Displays the real-time health and refresh status of all Dynamic Tables, indicating latency and stability.
Key Stakeholder Value
The platform delivers measurable value across the organization:
For Financial Services Leadership
- Risk Reduction: Real-time exposure tracking and multi-factor risk scoring.
- Compliance: Automated monitoring to meet T+2 settlement deadlines (98.5%+ compliance).
For Data & Technology Teams
- Production-Ready Pipeline: Enterprise-scale architecture processing millions of records with sub-minute refresh rates.
- Data Quality Excellence: Automated detection and remediation of data issues.
For Business Users & Analysts
- Self-Service Analytics: Interactive dashboards with drill-down and data export capabilities.
- Quality Transparency: Clear metrics on data health and before/after cleansing comparisons.
For Customers & Partners
- Enterprise Data Products: Access to five professional data offerings with flexible access levels.
- Secure Sharing: Snowflake-native sharing with built-in governance and auditing.
Get Started
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances