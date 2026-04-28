Enterprise Clearing & Settlement Data Platform

Overview

Built entirely on Snowflake Dynamic Tables, it provides a modern, scalable architecture to process over 5.1 million transactions while ensuring data quality and delivering instant business intelligence.

Solution Capabilities & Value Delivered

This platform transforms raw transaction data into trusted, real-time intelligence for risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.

Real-Time Data & Analytics

The platform enables data-driven decisions by providing enterprise-scale analytics with sub-minute latency.

Sub-Minute Risk Monitoring : Achieve near-instantaneous tracking of participant risk exposure using Dynamic Tables (1-minute refresh for critical metrics).

: Achieve near-instantaneous tracking of participant risk exposure using Dynamic Tables (1-minute refresh for critical metrics). Live Compliance Tracking : Automate T+2 settlement monitoring and regulatory reporting.

: Automate T+2 settlement monitoring and regulatory reporting. High Performance KPIs : Track key metrics like Settlement Success Rate (99.8%) and T2 Compliance Rate (98.5%+) (as shown in demo metrics).

: Track key metrics like Settlement Success Rate (99.8%) and T2 Compliance Rate (98.5%+) (as shown in demo metrics). Enterprise-Ready Compute: Utilizes a dedicated Snowflake warehouse for optimal query performance, workload isolation, and instant scale.

Automated Data Quality Management

The solution implements a dedicated Data Quality Layer to continuously monitor, validate, and auto-remediate issues inherent in high-volume raw data (e.g., ~0.5% missing participant IDs, ~0.8% settlement calculation errors).

Real-time Quality Metrics : The solution leverages Dynamic Tables to continuously calculate quality scores (e.g., 99.2% Overall Quality Score).

: The solution leverages Dynamic Tables to continuously calculate quality scores (e.g., 99.2% Overall Quality Score). Automated Cleansing : Dynamic tables automatically correct malformed data (e.g., handling null symbols and zero quantities) and apply remediation flags.

: Dynamic tables automatically correct malformed data (e.g., handling null symbols and zero quantities) and apply remediation flags. Comprehensive Validation: Enforces institutional business rules, including checks for high-value transactions and valid settlement cycles.

Modern, Scalable Architecture (4-Layer Medallion)

The pipeline demonstrates a multi-step Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) using 7 Dynamic Tables for highly reliable, automated data transformation.

Raw Layer (Bronze) : Ingests static master data (Securities, Participants) and high-volume transaction data (5,129,375 records).

Data Quality : leveraged for automated detection, measurement, and remediation of data issues

Normalized Layer (Silver) Steps : Settlement Validation : Applies institutional business logic and quality scoring. Reference Enrichment : Performs complex multi-table joins with master data. Business Rules Engine : Calculates Multi-Factor Risk Scores and Risk Weighted Exposure for every transaction.

Consumption Layer (Gold): Aggregates data for end-user dashboards and customer-facing data products.

Interactive Business & Customer Dashboards

A multi-page Streamlit application provides role-specific access to the data directly within the Snowflake environment.

Data Pipeline Explorer : Allows business users to perform self-service data exploration and view data lineage across all four layers (Raw, Quality, Normalized, Consumption).

: Allows business users to perform self-service data exploration and view data lineage across all four layers (Raw, Quality, Normalized, Consumption). Data Quality Center : Provides real-time quality scores and before/after cleansing comparisons to technical teams, enabling transparency into automated data fixes.

: Provides real-time quality scores and before/after cleansing comparisons to technical teams, enabling transparency into automated data fixes. Customer Data Products : Presents a catalog of 5 enterprise data offerings (e.g., Risk Analytics, Settlement Reports) and showcases how you could leverage Snowflake Secure Data Sharing and API access

: Presents a catalog of 5 enterprise data offerings (e.g., Risk Analytics, Settlement Reports) and showcases how you could leverage Snowflake Secure Data Sharing and API access Operational Health: Displays the real-time health and refresh status of all Dynamic Tables, indicating latency and stability.

Key Stakeholder Value

The platform delivers measurable value across the organization:

For Financial Services Leadership

Risk Reduction : Real-time exposure tracking and multi-factor risk scoring.

: Real-time exposure tracking and multi-factor risk scoring. Compliance: Automated monitoring to meet T+2 settlement deadlines (98.5%+ compliance).

For Data & Technology Teams

Production-Ready Pipeline : Enterprise-scale architecture processing millions of records with sub-minute refresh rates.

: Enterprise-scale architecture processing millions of records with sub-minute refresh rates. Data Quality Excellence: Automated detection and remediation of data issues.

For Business Users & Analysts

Self-Service Analytics : Interactive dashboards with drill-down and data export capabilities.

: Interactive dashboards with drill-down and data export capabilities. Quality Transparency: Clear metrics on data health and before/after cleansing comparisons.

For Customers & Partners

Enterprise Data Products : Access to five professional data offerings with flexible access levels.

: Access to five professional data offerings with flexible access levels. Secure Sharing: Snowflake-native sharing with built-in governance and auditing.

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