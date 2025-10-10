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Snowflake World Tour Virtual

Step into the future of AI and Apps

Live - APAC7 - 10 Oct 2025

REGISTRATION IS CLOSED

Thank you for your interest in Snowflake World Tour Virtual, which has now concluded. To continue your journey with Snowflake, we invite you to join Snowflake BUILD 2025. Find out more here: ASIA time zone & ANZ timezone.

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The World of Data, Apps and AI Collaboration

Can’t make it to one of the in-person Snowflake World Tour events? No worries - we’ve got you covered!

Join us for a four-day live virtual experience, featuring insights from global and local Snowflake experts, along with key customers and partners. We’ll showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.

Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.

Tune in from your home or office and get inspired by real-world strategies, powerful demos, and thought leadership from the best in the business.

HEAR FROM PEERS

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Agenda at a glance

VIEW FULL AGENDA

Day 1 

7 Oct

Discover how leading industries—from Financial Services to Retail, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and beyond—are transforming with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Don’t miss a standout session with CommBank iQ on The Democratisation of Intelligence, along with our Opening Keynote.

Day 2 

8 Oct

Explore the latest in agentic AI, no-code analytics, data observability, and Openflow for seamless data movement. Learn how to scale AI initiatives with Cortex AI and strategic integrations with AWS.

Day 3 

9 Oct

Learn how to operationalise ML, govern sensitive data, accelerate migrations, and optimise performance across your Snowflake environment—securely and efficiently.

Day 4 

10 Oct

Wrap up the week with the latest innovations across Open Lakehouse, Iceberg, agentic AI apps, governance, and smart cost management—giving you full control over your data strategy and spend.

Why Attend

Discover

See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Activate

Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Connect

Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Join us on tour

Register now

Keynote Speakers

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Makenna RalstonCEO, CommBank IQ
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Mike BlandinaChief Information Officer, Snowflake
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Jeff HollanDirector, Product Management, Snowflake
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Dash DesaiPrincipal Developer Advocate, Snowflake

Customer Speakers

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Chetan KarkhanisSenior Vice President, Franklin Templeton
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Dan LamBI Manager, Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) Australia
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Rein van RooyenHead of APAC , Cutter Associates
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Shubhankar ThatteData Engineering & BI Manager, Grill'd

Featured Speakers

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Alyona RichardsonManager, Value Engineering, Snowflake
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David FisherIndustry Principal, Media and Entertainment EMEA, Snowflake
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Rosemary DeAragonGlobal Industry GTM Lead - Retail & CPG, Snowflake
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Glenn PowellIndustry Principal, Public Sector, Snowflake
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Kaushik GDIndustry Principal, Financial Services, Snowflake
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Tim LongGlobal Head of Manufacturing, GTM, Snowflake
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Amelia MantleSolutions Architect, Amazon Web Services
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Vivek LuthraSenior Managing Director, Data and AI, Global Strategic Deals Lead and APAC Business Lead, Accenture
VIEW ALL SPEAKERS

customer Stories

Discover how our customers are using Snowflake to unlock the value of their data.

Join us on tour

Register now