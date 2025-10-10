Build Your Data Foundation
There is no AI strategy without a data strategy. Discover how Snowflake supports every stage of the data lifecycle—from ingesting and transforming data to governing, sharing and activating it—all in one unified platform.
Thank you for your interest in Snowflake World Tour Virtual, which has now concluded. To continue your journey with Snowflake, we invite you to join Snowflake BUILD 2025. Find out more here: ASIA time zone & ANZ timezone.
Can’t make it to one of the in-person Snowflake World Tour events? No worries - we’ve got you covered!
Join us for a four-day live virtual experience, featuring insights from global and local Snowflake experts, along with key customers and partners. We’ll showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.
Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.
Tune in from your home or office and get inspired by real-world strategies, powerful demos, and thought leadership from the best in the business.
Modern applications and seamless collaboration are key steps on the path to enterprise AI. Learn how Snowflake empowers you to build intelligent, data-rich apps and connect teams, partners, and data across your ecosystem—setting the stage for smarter decisions and AI-driven outcomes.
See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.
Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.
Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.
Discover how our customers are using Snowflake to unlock the value of their data.