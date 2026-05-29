Data lineage tracking is the ongoing process of capturing and maintaining a usable record of how data moves through systems, pipelines and transformations. In practice, this means documenting upstream sources, downstream dependencies, transformation logic, field-level relationships and the operational context needed to troubleshoot issues, assess change risk and support governance.

Data rarely moves through a single pipeline anymore, and the more systems, transformations and downstream dependencies it touches, the harder it becomes to understand what changed and why. A table may be reused across dashboards, ML features and regulatory reports, then a column definition changes upstream and no one notices until the numbers diverge in three different places. By that point, trust in the data is damaged. It can be challenging to track down why, impacting compliance response time, decision-making and more.

This is why data lineage tracking is now a practical requirement rather than a nice-to-have. Teams need a current record of where data came from, how it changed, what depends on it and which assets could be affected when something upstream shifts. And as AI systems use more enterprise data, this record also becomes part of the control layer for reproducibility, explainability and governance.

This guide explains what data lineage tracking is, how automated tracking works, where teams run into implementation problems and how to make lineage useful across governance, operations and AI.