Shankha

Whatever we do, we do with one motive. That’s to improve our patients’ lives. One of the biggest things is for us to understand our patients. Snowflake plays a big part in doing that.

Loïc

Novo Nordisk is a Danish headquartered company operating in almost 80 countries and is trying to address chronic disease with specificity on weight loss management and diabetes. We serve 45 million patients, and we have an ambition to get to 60 million by 2030.

Anja

We, as a company, have really recognized the strategic importance of making data available, making it accessible to better understand the patient needs. AI plays a pivotal role.

Shankha

We knew that if we have to generate insights — and insights at this scale using AI — we need to make our data foundation work. Now we house all the data assets within Snowflake. We have close to 900 terabytes of data sitting in Snowflake.

Loïc

Snowflake is a key component in how we manage our data, specifically in functions like marketing and commercial. Snowflake is the only platform we are using to have a single ecosystem that helps our marketing managers understand how they need to work on this data to provide information to the people they serve. Today we have almost 40,000 users that leverage the ecosystem to perform their analysis. We have almost 2,000 researchers and scientists using our data to identify and progress medicines using Snowflake. Our company has been growing almost 20% year on year for the last four years, which is fantastic.

Shankha

What we are looking at in the future is to convert the entire commercial data into an agentic system. We are thinking about next-generation BI systems, which includes Snowflake’s CoWork as the primary source of conversational agents. Snowflake is a game changer.

Anja

What truly motivates me is the impact we can have, and it’s not impact in the company — it’s really impact for our patients. That really excites me a lot.