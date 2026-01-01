TUI Takes its Data to Exciting New Destinations With Snowflake and Cortex AI

TUI’s airline isn’t the only part of the business that’s in the clouds. The travel company has always made the most of as-a-service systems and infrastructure to empower data users. However, as every team in TUI has unique needs, each business unit was responsible for managing its own data use cases.

This presented several challenges. It often meant that new hires and those in non-technical roles were overwhelmed by extensive analytics and data tools, with little guidance on how best to use them. And even for those that were familiar with TUI’s technology stack, it wasn’t always obvious how to make the most of its systems to more effectively analyze data, derive insights and engage with the data products.

Anastasiia Stefanska, Senior Data Analyst at TUI and Snowflake Data Superhero 2025 Cohort, had a different approach in mind: “We wanted to be at the forefront of innovation, using a platform that could offer new data features and put us on the cutting edge of AI capabilities. So, I suggested we look at Snowflake.”

Alina Vishniakova, Head of Technology, Technology Analytics at TUI, says she didn’t need much convincing. “I saw that with Snowflake, we could better support our teams, keep up with new data innovations and get better quality insights across TUI.”