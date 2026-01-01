SD Worx Unlocks Scalable HR Insights Across Its Huge Employee Payroll Landscape Through a Unified Snowflake Data Architecture

A company’s most valuable asset is its people. But understanding how to keep everyone happy, healthy and productive can be a huge challenge. Valuable insights are trapped in spreadsheets and unintegrated tools, making it difficult to gain visibility into HR trends and processes. And without insight, key decisions are left to gut feeling, with consequences for compliance, productivity and employee wellbeing and satisfaction

That’s where SD Worx comes in. Founded in 1945, the company is a leading European HR, payroll and workforce management solutions provider. It delivers software, services and insight into roughly 6 million employees for around 105,000 customers across Europe and beyond.

“We exist to help organizations manage their people processes more efficiently, gain important insights faster and comply with changing regulations,” says Katrien Hesters, Product Manager at SD Worx. “Doing those things requires unified insights and streamlined processes.”

Since 2021, the company has used the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, running on Azure, to deliver a centralized source of HR data to its customers — replacing the disparate and disconnected tools that often slow time to insight. With a unified view of everything that’s important, those customers can bring simplicity to people management, gain in-depth insights into total reward costs, maintain compliance more easily and make better workforce decisions.