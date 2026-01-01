RSG Group Creates Exceptional Experiences for 4.5 Million Members

Historically, RSG Group’s data organization only reported on top-level KPIs to the business leaders that needed them. But a combination of increased competition, rapid growth and a shift in member expectations meant its data strategy had to adapt and deliver more granular insights to more areas of the business.

“We needed to change how we marketed our products, and interact with members in a more personalized way to keep them engaged,” says Christopher Rüge, Head of Data and BI at RSG Group.

By centralizing data on Snowflake, the group now has a single source of truth, enabling it to quickly and easily share the insights that fuel more successful business decisions across the organization.

“Our goal is to bring as much data to our departments as possible,” says Olaf Weik, Senior Data Engineer at RSG Group. “With Snowflake, there’s no back-end maintenance or managing complex pipelines. We can ingest data in a couple of clicks, so we’ve gone from using around 2 terabytes to around 12.”

Increasing the amount of data at its disposal has allowed RSG to more than double the number of business users who can access reports, helping improve operations across marketing, product development and member experience. Next, the group plans to extend that data access with self-service business intelligence delivered through Power BI.

“We previously only gave office employees access to data,” Rüge says. “But now we’re starting to share that data with gym managers, who have a much more hands-on experience with their members. This will make a big difference to how we can improve our service offering and stay competitive.”