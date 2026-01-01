Omilia Streamlines Data Operations and Reporting with Snowflake

Omilia helps organizations across sectors shift from frustrating, fragmented interactive voice response systems (IVR) to AI-first contact centers. Its proprietary, end-to-end conversational AI platform empowers customers to deliver better experiences, reduce operational costs and free up human agents for higher-value work.

As adoption has grown exponentially and Omilia onboarded more global enterprises, the team looked for ways to further streamline data management and accelerate innovation. Advanced AI models generate massive amounts of data, and Omilia wanted a data platform that could match its pace, enabling near real-time insights, tighter security and faster iteration without increasing infrastructure complexity.

To support its next phase of growth and deliver even greater value to customers, Omilia adopted Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).