Omilia Streamlines Data Operations and Reporting with Snowflake
With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Omilia has centralized analytics, accelerated reporting and gained real-time visibility into conversational AI performance.
33%Faster deployment times
100sOf DevOps hours saved per month
IndustryTechnology
LocationLarnaca, Cyprus
Scaling infrastructure to power the next generation of customer experiences
Omilia helps organizations across sectors shift from frustrating, fragmented interactive voice response systems (IVR) to AI-first contact centers. Its proprietary, end-to-end conversational AI platform empowers customers to deliver better experiences, reduce operational costs and free up human agents for higher-value work.
As adoption has grown exponentially and Omilia onboarded more global enterprises, the team looked for ways to further streamline data management and accelerate innovation. Advanced AI models generate massive amounts of data, and Omilia wanted a data platform that could match its pace, enabling near real-time insights, tighter security and faster iteration without increasing infrastructure complexity.
To support its next phase of growth and deliver even greater value to customers, Omilia adopted Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Story highlights
Near real-time reporting empowers contact centers: With Snowflake’s rapid data processing, Omilia provides timely insights into call volumes and customer trends to help clients stay ahead.
Reduced infrastructure complexity frees teams to innovate: Snowflake’s fully managed platform lets Omilia’s DevOps focus on product enhancements instead of maintenance.
- Turnkey security and compliance: Built-in governance capabilities through Snowflake Horizon Catalog support Omilia’s strict data protections and regulatory requirements, giving peace of mind to customers in highly regulated sectors.
Building for growth and scalability
“From day one, Omilia has focused on delivering powerful AI tools that help service teams put the customer first,” says Anna-Maria Giannakidi, Head of Analytics at Omilia. “As our footprint expanded, we wanted to keep that same agility and visibility across an ever-growing range of environments and customer deployments.”
Snowflake offered the scalability and simplicity Omilia needed to maintain that agility. Its fully managed data platform and flexible compute model allowed Omilia to consolidate data sources, simplify reporting and accelerate deployment cycles.
Extensive reporting with minimal overhead
Today, Snowflake underpins Omilia’s reporting and data operations. It integrates with CRM, delivery and PMO systems, and fuels Omilia’s insights for granular, near real-time analytics. These insights help Omilia’s teams and customers refine AI model performance.
We offer deep insights into how our models are performing, so customers can improve them and deliver a better experience. With Snowflake, we can deliver those insights faster and more efficiently.”
Anna-Maria Giannakidi
Snowflake also gives Omilia’s data science and ML teams a flexible environment for experimentation — from LLM data, building proofs of concept to getting near-instant insights from production data — all within a secure, governed environment.
Right-sized deployments enhance efficiency for everyone
Since moving to Snowflake on AWS, Omilia has achieved a leaner and more efficient data pipeline, enabling use cases such as real-time reporting for time-sensitive events. If a customer’s website were to go down, or another event caused a huge spike in incoming calls to the contact center, Omilia can now alert the customer almost instantly and start preparing its AI models to deal with the traffic.
“We can use different environments for reporting, ingestion, experimentation and anything else related to data,” says Giannakidi. “That’s enabled us to deliver new use cases like real-time reports that weren’t possible before. At the same time, the split between storage and compute means we aren’t paying for resources when our warehouses are idle.”
Snowflake’s automatic scaling allows Omilia’s teams to deploy new environments 33% faster, saving hundreds of DevOps hours per month.
Now that our dashboards are automatically updated, we can spend more time analyzing trends and making comparative assessments, rather than putting together the data itself.”
Brenton Stewart
Powered by Snowflake, on-demand educational insights now inform policy decisions that impact everything from early child care to community college funding and career outcomes across Massachusetts. “We’re always looking at the policies, scholarships, awards and expenditures to evaluate return on investment,” says Danielle Nortion, Senior Program Manager, Integrated Digital Data Services (IDDS), at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education. “We’re acutely interested in whether a policy decision is actually working out and depend on Snowflake to evaluate this.” Data-informed educational policy that will impact children for generations to come ultimately starts with modernized data architecture.
Looking ahead
With Snowflake, Omilia continues to innovate in conversational AI, exploring new levels of advanced data integration.
“Next, we plan to expand our automation and deepen the integration between our AI stack and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud more efficiently,” says Giannakidi. “Snowflake helps us deliver on the core of our business - providing intelligent, data-driven experiences.”
I get a granular interface for managing costs across our environments and features that reassure our teams. Snowflake makes my job a lot easier.”