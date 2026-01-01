IMCD Accelerates AI Innovation and Boosts Customer Experience with a Solid Data Foundation

With its foundation in place, IMCD has been able to develop new AI use cases in a short span of time. One major use case is a generative AI-powered document search function on IMCD’s website and B2B portal. Leveraging Snowflake’s Cortex Search for hybrid search, IMCD teams and customers alike can now perform full semantic searches of all chemical documents instantly, allowing them to rapidly identify the products they need. This helps deliver a smoother customer journey, and improves product discovery and upsell potential.

Snowflake data and AI features also help power IMCD’s SalesAssistant: a guided sales enablement tool for IMCD teams to help them quickly find relevant products. By using extensive data drawn from IMCD’s chemical documents, IMCD’s SalesAssistant offers a complex recommendation engine that can identify where a chemical or ingredient could be used in different situations (such as for flavoring or in a medicine) or combined with other products for completely different applications. This is another use case that helps open up upsell and cross-sell opportunities, potentially increasing revenue and customer lifetime values.

Beyond this, IMCD is using AI in Cortex Search to quickly and accurately optimize tens of thousands of product descriptions for search across its portfolio. With data from Snowflake, IMCD could ensure its AI models remained grounded, reducing any risks of hallucination and enabling it to deliver high-quality product descriptions — and saving countless person hours compared to manually rewriting all these summaries. “As we can now extract unstructured data from our documents with the AI Data Cloud, we could ground our AI models with trusted data to ensure the outputs would be accurate and improve product discovery," Koning says.

IMCD has developed an AI-powered solution to structure its master data and prepare order data for automated creation in its ERP systems. While the workflow is highly automated, every order is still reviewed and validated by a human before being entered into the ERP — ensuring both accuracy and oversight. Snowflake’s Document AI powers these intelligent processes by providing the trusted data foundation and AI capabilities. Now this feature has been developed, IMCD plans to begin scaling it in future.