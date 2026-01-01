GLS Gains Faster Insights for Improved Delivery Forecasting with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

Delivery company GLS understands the importance of parcels. It knows that they connect people to each other. Which is why the company doesn’t just see itself as delivering packages — through its own infrastructure and strong partner networks it’s delivering the hopes, dreams and ambitions of businesses and consumers across 220 countries and territories worldwide.

One of the most important aspects of any delivery service is making sure things arrive on time. To this end, GLS uses analytics to gain insight into delivery status and share that insight with its customers.

“It’s very important that people can rely on the delivery forecasts we provide,” says Dirk Herzog, Senior Manager of IT Product Management Business Analytics at GLS. “Behind every parcel there’s a story, and a human being who needs what’s in the parcel.”

GLS has a long tradition of being data driven, but Herzog saw an opportunity to improve how the company was working with data and to be more future facing with its insights.

“We have a huge amount of data,” he says. “We were always able to look back and see where delays had taken place. But we were not able to look into the future and predict what would happen. That was our next step.”

To remedy this, GLS replaced its existing database management system with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS).