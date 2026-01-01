Fresha Delivers a Safer, Richer Data Platform for its Partners Through Snowflake

From beauticians and barbers to masseuses and salons, the wellness industry is vast and diverse. But it’s rarely driven by data. Fresha aims to change that, with a platform that handles appointments, payments, team management, marketing and more — helping its wellness partners focus more on their clients, and less on their ongoing operations.

At the heart of this effort is data. To ensure it could scale its business while offering partners a wealth of data in a simple, intuitive UI, Fresha powers its platform with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Now, it’s going even further, offering more dashboards and insights to partners through Fresha Insights, and using machine learning to combat fraud on the platform.