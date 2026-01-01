“Our previous system was a powerful compute engine, but it wasn’t entirely suitable as a data warehouse,” Kazanov says. “It wasn’t easy to maintain a historic archive, and licensing costs were rising as our data grew. That’s what got us interested in cloud platforms like Snowflake; storage is cheaper in the cloud.”

The data engineering team at Bumble assessed several cloud providers and platforms. “We actually assessed Snowflake on AWS in the past, and when we moved to Google Cloud Platform, Snowflake was there waiting for us as well,” Kazanov says.

As an organization with a large Google Cloud Platform footprint, Bumble was drawn to Google BigQuery at first. “We did a light evaluation of BigQuery,” Bumble’s Head of ETL Team Alex Tolmachyov explains. “But it didn't support all of our queries, and we could see we’d need to spend a lot of time adapting our pipelines to make it work. Ultimately, we needed something with full SQL support.”

By using Snowflake, Bumble gets a platform that works across cloud providers, supports SQL and offers the complete spread of features it was looking for. “Getting Snowflake up and running was really straightforward, and the documentation was good,” Kazanov says.