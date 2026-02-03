INTERCONTINENTAL LONDON – THE O2
The Dev Conference for AI & Apps
3 February, 2026
Explore apps, data pipelines, and ML workflows in the age of LLMs and Agentic AI.
REGISTER HERE
BUILD with us in the Age of AI
BUILD is where AI gets real.
WHY ATTEND
Join developers, data scientists, engineers, and all data professionals for a day of exclusive product announcements, “how to” technical sessions, and hands-on labs focused on Snowflake’s latest innovations.
Learn
Hear exciting product announcements first hand from Snowflake executives and learn what’s new with the Snowflake platform directly from the product and engineering leaders building it.
Code
Roll up your sleeves and deep dive to learn how to build apps, data pipelines and AI models on Snowflake. Complete the bootcamp and earn a badge!
Get Inspired
Join product experts, Snowflake partners, industry visionaries, and your peers as they share experiences, insights, and stories to inspire your own projects.
Product Announcements
Deep Dives
Hands-on Labs
Bootcamps
Product Announcements
Deep Dives
Hands-on Labs
Bootcamps
What You'll Learn
Agentic AI
Learn how to build data agents and agentic applications that are grounded in your data, whether structured or unstructured, and deploy them securely.
Snowflake Native Apps
Explore the Snowflake Native App Framework and develop AI and data apps that leverage core Snowflake functionality, are secure, and can be monetized in Snowflake Marketplace.
Streaming
Use serverless ingestion to create streaming pipelines for real-time use cases that run at scale and with lower cost.
Data Engineering
Build the foundations for your modern agentic AI applications.
Open Source
Dive into and upskill on the open source technologies that power Snowflake, including Apache Iceberg™, Apache Polaris, Postgres, Streamlit, TruLens, and more.
Developer Experience
Learn how the developer experience is evolving in the age of AI, from vibe coding to deploying mission critical applications.
Featured Speakers
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Christian Kleinerman is a database expert with over 20 years of experience working with various database technologies, currently serving as Executive Vice President of Product at Snowflake. He has more than 15 years of management and leadership experience.
At Microsoft, he served as General Manager of the Data Warehousing product unit where he was responsible for a broad portfolio of products. Most recently, Christian worked at Google leading YouTube’s infrastructure and data systems.
Christian earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Los Andes University, and he currently holds more than 10 patents in database technologies.
Christian KleinermanVP of Product, Snowflake
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Ashley Kramer is the the VP of Enterprise at OpenAI, where she oversees go-to-market efforts aimed at helping organizations responsibly and effectively adopt artificial intelligence. With a background spanning sales, marketing, product, and technology, she brings a cross-functional perspective to building customer relationships and scaling organizations.
Prior to OpenAI, Ashley held the role of Chief Revenue, Strategy, and Marketing Officer at GitLab, where she led the company’s go-to-market strategy and was instrumental in defining its AI vision. She also served as GitLab’s Chief Technology Officer, making her one of the few executives to span both GTM and technical leadership at scale. Her career includes leadership roles at Alteryx, Tableau, and Amazon, where she played a key role in shaping go-to-market strategies, growing teams, and supporting company growth through periods of scale and change.
A frequent contributor to leading industry publications and a speaker at premier global conferences, Ashley is a recognized voice at the intersection of AI, business transformation, and enterprise software. She serves on the board of dbt Labs, is a limited partner in multiple venture funds, and actively invests in early-stage startups—championing the next generation of technology innovation.
Ashley KramerVP of Enterprise, OpenAI
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Ross Taylor is the co-founder and CEO of General Reasoning. Previously he led the reasoning team at Meta AI, and worked on open LLM efforts such as Llama 3, Llama 2 and Galactica.
Before language models, he co-founded the startup behind Papers with Code, which was acquired by Meta.