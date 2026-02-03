Ashley Kramer is the the VP of Enterprise at OpenAI, where she oversees go-to-market efforts aimed at helping organizations responsibly and effectively adopt artificial intelligence. With a background spanning sales, marketing, product, and technology, she brings a cross-functional perspective to building customer relationships and scaling organizations.



Prior to OpenAI, Ashley held the role of Chief Revenue, Strategy, and Marketing Officer at GitLab, where she led the company’s go-to-market strategy and was instrumental in defining its AI vision. She also served as GitLab’s Chief Technology Officer, making her one of the few executives to span both GTM and technical leadership at scale. Her career includes leadership roles at Alteryx, Tableau, and Amazon, where she played a key role in shaping go-to-market strategies, growing teams, and supporting company growth through periods of scale and change.



A frequent contributor to leading industry publications and a speaker at premier global conferences, Ashley is a recognized voice at the intersection of AI, business transformation, and enterprise software. She serves on the board of dbt Labs, is a limited partner in multiple venture funds, and actively invests in early-stage startups—championing the next generation of technology innovation.