Snowflake started its journey to the Data Cloud by completely rethinking the world of data warehousing to accommodate big data. This was no small feat, but a tip-to-toe reworking of how a reliable, secure, high-performance, and scalable data-processing system should be architected for the cloud.

As Snowflake grew the Data Cloud, we naturally needed to expand the ways users interact with the system. In the data warehousing world, SQL is the lingua franca, but not every developer wants to write in SQL, nor does SQL naturally handle every data programmability problem. In addition, data warehousing systems limit the kinds of operations people can perform. This led users to pull their data into other systems for these tasks, adding cost, time, and complexity, while hurting security and governance.

But what to do about this? One option would be to create a new system to tackle these new scenarios. But that would mean a new system to manage. It would mean that users need to choose which system to use for each task—or part of a task. And it would mean that different users of different systems would need to integrate those systems to work together.

It would mean complexity, and that’s not the Snowflake way.

Instead, we thought deeply about how to maintain the simplicity and power of Snowflake for data warehousing, while building extensibility into the engine for broader data programmability. And we thought about the right libraries to enable deep, streamlined language integration, allowing more people to work natively with Snowflake to accomplish their tasks.

Snowflake’s Data Cloud blows the data warehousing system wide open. One simple, seamless system with reliability, security, performance, and scale: that’s the Snowflake way.

Read on for details about these new features—and what’s to come.