Here are three top reasons why you should explore Snowflake Native Apps:

1. Faster evaluation and procurement

Snowflake Native Apps can be discovered and purchased on Snowflake Marketplace. You can access a full-featured trial version of an app before you need to commit to buying it or speaking with a sales person. Once you decide to purchase the app, it’s made immediately available in your Snowflake account so you no longer need to wait for lengthy vendor procurement processes before you and your team are able to use the app.

2. Secure processing of your data

When installing your apps, granular role-based controls allow you to determine what operations the app can perform and on what data. Your data never leaves your environment, so you don’t end up creating yet another data silo that you need to integrate with other systems. Plus, the provider doesn’t have access to your data—only their software does, and since Snowflake automatically reviews every version of publicly shared Snowflake Native Apps for security threats and abuse, you can rest a little easier knowing your data remains in your own account.

3. More ways to pay

Snowflake Native Apps can use on-platform billing, which means you can pay via credit card, ACH, and even using Snowflake Capacity via the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program (only available to organizations located in the U.S., excluding those in Florida, Kansas, or Michigan. See documentation for additional program criteria). Snowflake provides the invoice on behalf of the app provider so you don’t have multiple vendor payable issues.