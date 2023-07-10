Snowflake Native Apps introduce a new model for cloud-based software. To buy and use a traditional SaaS app, a business has to go through lengthy evaluations and verify that the application builder adhered to their standards of data security. This is a critical step because the application is processing data that belongs to the customer, and in order for the customer to use the app, the customer’s data must either be moved to where the application runs, or the application must collect or produce new data for the customer. Either way, it creates new data silos that require ETL, APIs, or other methods to make the data accessible—and require you to spend time managing the process.
With Snowflake Native Apps, the application itself runs where your data lives: within Snowflake.
Reap the benefits of Snowflake Native Apps
Here are three top reasons why you should explore Snowflake Native Apps:
1. Faster evaluation and procurement
Snowflake Native Apps can be discovered and purchased on Snowflake Marketplace. You can access a full-featured trial version of an app before you need to commit to buying it or speaking with a sales person. Once you decide to purchase the app, it’s made immediately available in your Snowflake account so you no longer need to wait for lengthy vendor procurement processes before you and your team are able to use the app.
2. Secure processing of your data
When installing your apps, granular role-based controls allow you to determine what operations the app can perform and on what data. Your data never leaves your environment, so you don’t end up creating yet another data silo that you need to integrate with other systems. Plus, the provider doesn’t have access to your data—only their software does, and since Snowflake automatically reviews every version of publicly shared Snowflake Native Apps for security threats and abuse, you can rest a little easier knowing your data remains in your own account.
3. More ways to pay
Snowflake Native Apps can use on-platform billing, which means you can pay via credit card, ACH, and even using Snowflake Capacity via the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program (only available to organizations located in the U.S., excluding those in Florida, Kansas, or Michigan. See documentation for additional program criteria). Snowflake provides the invoice on behalf of the app provider so you don’t have multiple vendor payable issues.
Discover Snowflake Native Apps in Snowflake Marketplace
The creativity shown by developers of Snowflake Native Apps is truly amazing. Here are a few examples of apps available to you on Snowflake Marketplace and what they can do for your business.
Advanced analytics
Bond Brand Loyalty’s Snowflake Native App, SynapzeXi, is a customer intelligence solution for organizations looking to enable personalization at scale on their data in Snowflake. It brings Bond’s customer engagement models and methodologies, proprietary benchmarks, and industry-leading IP directly to clients’ data, reducing the time required to stand up and scale personalization and offer optimization. SynapzeXi also creates and optimizes item- and segment-level offers for various marketing use cases using generative AI and advanced customer lifetime value models.
Connectors
The Matillion Connector for Google Sheets allows users to create and schedule data-loading pipelines to ingest data directly into Snowflake from Google Sheets, automating data loading for data engineers and storing the data directly inside an end user’s Snowflake account for increased security and governance.
Cost and governance
Capital One Slingshot helps businesses optimize their Snowflake compute spend, and reduce waste and inefficiencies. Customers can quickly onboard a free trial of Slingshot from Snowflake Marketplace and start identifying their biggest cost drivers and areas of optimization to improve performance and drive tangible business value.
Data clean rooms
Samooha built Snowflake Native Clean Room Apps that empower enterprises to securely collaborate with each other, in a privacy-safe fashion, to deliver high value business outcomes. Samooha powers a no-code application with easy-to-use vertical templates across a number of industry categories (including Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Retail), and supports an advanced developer mode to enable the data science community in building custom analysis templates, AI/ML workloads, and more within the clean room.
Data curation and enrichment
My Data Outlet built a Snowflake Native App for joint customers to simplify the systematic investment research process across many financial data sources natively in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Since launching its Snowflake Native App late last year, My Data Outlet has already secured licensing agreements with multiple investment management firms, and has generated significant growth in annual recurring revenue from Snowflake Marketplace. Read our blog post to learn more about what My Data Outlet is doing with Snowflake Native Apps.
Identity and transcoding
LiveRamp’s Identity Resolution and Translation solutions create an accurate and durable people-based identifier that protects personally identifiable information (PII) and enables interoperability across the ecosystem. Identity resolution replaces single-touchpoint identifiers (hashed emails, third-party cookies, MAIDs, and CTV IDs) to consolidate consumer data fragments for better measurement, personalization, optimization, and audience modeling. Translation connects a customer’s data to a partner’s data through Snowflake by translating RampIDs into a common identity space, resulting in enhanced insights, analytics, and interoperability with a wide network of partners.
These initial offerings are just the start—be sure to check out the growing list of Snowflake Native Apps available on Snowflake Marketplace.