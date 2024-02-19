Top 3 Data + AI Predictions for Retail and Consumer Goods in 2024

Nearly every facet of society has felt the impact of AI since it burst into the mainstream in late 2022 with the public launch of ChatGPT. In 2024, the retail and consumer goods industry is expected to experience massive upheaval due to the proliferation of generative AI (gen AI) tools as well as changes in customer engagement and the general manner in which products are now sold.

As shoppers work out exactly what to think of this major step change in technology related to their everyday purchase decisions, those businesses that move quickly to incorporate AI and new data strategies into their operations will be best poised for success.

To learn more about the impact that AI and other developments are expected to have on the retail and consumer product goods (CPG) sector this year, we sat down with our Snowflake industry and technology experts. For their full insights, read the new report, Retail Data + AI Predictions 2024.

Here’s a quick look at their top three retail industry predictions for the year: