The Dream Data Warehouse Development Environment

Earlier this month, Snowflake’s Customer Enablement Team was assigned an email from one of our customers. The customer stated that he was not happy about the idea of cloning full copies of production databases for development purposes. “Do we really want to develop and maintain a system to copy a fraction of the production DB to dev?”, citing the reason for his message that, by just copying the entire production database, the dev team would have access to too much data. Being a veteran of Snowflake, I initially dismissed his concern because of Snowflake’s zero-copy clone capability, as outlined in this article. From my perspective, the zero-copy clone would not incur any additional cost for development purposes, so why not give the dev team all of the data?

The answer of course, as the customer pointed out, has to do with making the development effort more efficient. The assumption of zero-copy clone equating to zero-cost development is, of course, incorrect. There’s the cost of querying the data (requiring virtual warehouse credits) and the cost behind each development hour. After all, longer query times lead to longer development iterations and longer testing cycles. To create a “blissful” development environment in Snowflake, we need a more refined approach towards building the development data set.

The approach outlined by the customer was rooted in complimenting Snowflake’s zero-copy clone with the additional technique of using Block Sampling. In other words, they proposed creating a view containing a sample set from the original table. This approach enables an administrator to quickly set up a dev environment with minimal data. Controlling the amount of sample data is a good thing for many development situations because developers seldom require access to the full dataset.

Ok, let’s take a look at SAMPLE / TABLESAMPLE and see how we can do this. The syntax is quite simple: