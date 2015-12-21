Part I: Making Schema-on-Read a Reality

Over the last several years, I have heard this phrase schema-on-read used to explain the benefit of loading semi-structured data into a Big Data platform like Hadoop. The idea being you could delay data modeling and schema design until long after the data was loaded (so as to not slow down getting your data while waiting for those darn data modelers).

Every time I heard it, I thought (and sometimes said) – “but that implies there is a knowable schema.” So really you are just delaying the inevitable need to understand the structure in order to derive some business value from that data. Pay me now or pay me later.

Why delay the pain?

So even though folks are able to quickly load this type of data into Hadoop or NoSQL, there is still more work ahead to actually pull the data apart so it can be analyzed. The person writing the query often has the burden of figuring out the schema and writing code to extract it. Additionally there may be a query performance penalty in this process (over that of querying columns in a relational database).

Not so with the Snowflake Elastic Data Warehouse (#ElasticDW)! With Snowflake, you can load your semi-structured data directly into a relational table, then query the data with a SQL statement, join it to other structured data, all while not fretting about future changes to the “schema” of that data. Snowflake actually keeps track of the self-describing schema so you don’t have to. No ETL or fancy shredding required.

One of the key differentiators which really attracted me to Snowflake is our built in support to load and query semi-structured data such as JSON, XML, and AVRO. In most conventional data warehouse and Big Data environments today, you have to first load this type of data to a Hadoop or NoSQL platform, then shred it (using for example MapReduce) in order to then load it into columns in a relational database (that is if you want to then run SQL queries or a BI/Analytics tool against that data).