Snowflake Admins Can Now Enforce Mandatory MFA

Snowflake is committed to helping customers protect their accounts and data. That’s why we have been working on product capabilities that allow Snowflake admins to make multifactor authentication (MFA) mandatory and monitor compliance with this new policy. As part of that effort, today we're announcing several key features:

1. A new authentication policy that requires MFA for all users in a Snowflake account

2. Snowsight prompting for user-level MFA setup

3. The general availability of Snowflake Trust Center for monitoring adherence to MFA policies

Snowflake’s security approach involves working with customers on three pillars:

Prompt: Encourage users who are not using security best practices to adopt them (e.g., configure MFA)

Encourage users who are not using security best practices to adopt them (e.g., configure MFA) Enforce: Allow admins to enforce security by default (e.g., require all human users to use MFA)

Allow admins to enforce security by default (e.g., require all human users to use MFA) Monitor: Provide visibility into adherence to security policies (e.g., audit which users haven't configured MFA)

In this blog, we will give concrete examples of how these pillars would work with MFA.