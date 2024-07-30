Polaris Catalog Is Now Open Source

In June 2024, Snowflake announced Polaris Catalog to provide organizations and the Iceberg community new levels of choice, flexibility and control over their data. It enables more open, secure lakehouse architectures with broad read-and-write interoperability and cross-engine access controls. Apache Iceberg™ has greatly improved data mobility by establishing a vast community around an open standard, and the next logical step is an open, community-driven catalog to complement Iceberg. This opens the door for truly vendor-neutral interoperability that many organizations want.

As of today, Polaris Catalog is open source under the Apache 2.0 license and is now available on GitHub. Snowflake’s new service powered by Polaris Catalog is now available in public preview for Snowflake customers.