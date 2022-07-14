Organizations that hold personal information must make sure that it is properly governed to meet compliance requirements and mitigate risk. But first they need to classify information as personal to know where that personal information resides in their Snowflake account. Once they know where it is, they can track it with System Tags, audit who has access to it, and also put in place policies to make sure that it is only accessible to those who require access. However, many organizations struggle to classify their data because they rely on slow, error-prone, and manual processes or third-party tools that are more than they need, too expensive, and may extract a sample of this information out of Snowflake in order to classify it, increasing risk for the organization. To remove these issues, we released Data Classification into public preview in February 2022.

We are excited to announce that Snowflake’s native Data Classification is now generally available on AWS and Azure, and soon GCP. We have made a number of performance and accuracy improvements with the deployment of a new model, and we also added support to classify simple variant columns and output the result of all columns. To access the latest version of data classification, you will need to opt in to the June 2022 behavior change release (see here). In this blog post, we will share some best practices to help you get the most out of Snowflake’s native Data Classification, but first it’s helpful to understand how data classification works to use it effectively.