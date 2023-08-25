Snowflake has long been committed to the SQL language. SQL is the primary access path to structured data, and we believe it is critical that LLMs are able to interoperate with structured data in a variety of ways. It is important to us that LLMs are fluent in both SQL and the natural language of business. Snowflake is leveraging our SQL expertise to provide the best text-to-SQL capabilities that combine syntactically correct SQL with a deep understanding of customers’ sophisticated data schemas, governed and protected by their existing rights, roles and access controls.

As we’re building LLMs at Snowflake, we are also building a platform for organizations to securely fine-tune and deploy open source models for their use cases using their own data with Snowpark Container Services and Snowpark ML model registry, both currently in private preview.

As new versions of Llama, Code Lllama and other open source models become available, Snowflake customers will be able to instantly use them to their advantage. They will be able to further tune them for their own bespoke needs, with vast amounts of their own proprietary Snowflake-stored data, and data from Snowflake Marketplace and Data Cloud—all within their Snowflake accounts.

By securely running inside Snowflake, these models can be used easily and natively via SQL or Python, within data cleansing and ELT pipelines. They can also be fused directly into applications through Snowflake Native Applications and Streamlit.

Importantly, users can train, tune and prompt standard and bespoke LLM models while respecting the role-based access control of the underlying data. Neither the customers’ data, the models, or prompts and their respective completions ever need to leave Snowflake’s governed security perimeter, leveraging the existing security structures in place on the data.

If you’d like to explore this exciting area of Snowflake as part of our Snowpark Container Services private preview, sign up here.