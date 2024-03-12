Geospatial data can give a business a competitive edge — especially when it’s combined with the company’s own data resources. Considering a new store location? You’ll want to analyze not just where your nearest competitors and potential customers are, but also retail footfall numbers, historical traffic patterns, distance from distribution centers, environmental factors, potential delivery times to customers and more. You need geospatial data to make it all happen.

Until now, embedding geospatial data into analytics processes in a timely manner was a challenge. Customers faced two options: very data-heavy, database-like solutions that offered lots of flexibility but updated data slowly, or software-oriented solutions that had very fresh data, but little configurability.

As a geolocation platform, Mapbox brings the best of both worlds together by offering super-fresh data (as many as 700,000 daily updates), with tools tailored to developers’ needs so they can easily embed geospatial intelligence into their apps. The Mapbox Snowflake Native App extends those benefits: it brings Mapbox’s search, navigation and mapping logic to the data and makes geospatial data analysis more accessible for developers and non-developers alike.