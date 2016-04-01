Snowflake was built with features to simplify access to JSON data and provide the ability to combine it with structured data! Using Snowflake, you can learn to query JSON data using SQL, and join it to traditional tabular data in relational tables easily. Our innovative approach allows the user to store the JSON documents in a relational table using a new data type (VARIANT) that is optimized automatically in the background for MPP and columnar access.

This is a great way to eliminate the gap between the big data world and the relational world and simplify access for users. Most legacy databases (with their legacy code base) can not do this efficiently. Some legacy data warehouse providers cannot support JSON data at all, and you may have to acquire and manage a separate big data system. Others may require some sort of pre-processing of the data such as conversion into simplified CSV type data. This may make it easier to ingest the data, but requires time and resources. And this also limits the ability to accommodate potential changes that come with a flexible schema data type into the relational data model easily. In addition, the JSON data may be stored in a text field, rather than an optimized data type, which has its cost in speed of query execution and data storage.

Snowflake makes semi-structured data available inside the data warehouse service seamlessly. The data can be ingested directly into a table in Snowflake and can then be queried easily. And any changes to the schema of the inbound JSON are accommodated automatically without impact to existing queries.