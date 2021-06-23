Integrating Salesforce Data with Snowflake Using Tableau CRM Sync Out

As part of a continued collaboration among Salesforce, Snowflake, and Tableau, the Tableau CRM Sync Out connector has been released. As shown in Figure 1, this connector moves Salesforce data directly into Snowflake, simplifying the data pipeline and reducing latency. Then the connector automates Data Definition Language (DDL) creation on the Snowflake side, saving additional setup time. It also keeps data fresh by capturing incremental loads from many Salesforce objects. Analysts can use Tableau or Tableau CRM to explore the data easily.

Combining Salesforce data with external data can benefit many industries. For example:

Augmenting Salesforce data with third-party data gives sales teams a deeper understanding of customers and their needs. For example, adding historical buying information can indicate upward or downward trends in customers’ interests. Web data can provide insights about new interests the customer may have. Or, adding data about inventory levels could enable a sales team to proactively notify a customer that something could be out of stock soon

Organizations providing repair services can leverage additional information to be more productive and efficient. In the oil and gas industry, for example, IoT data can help predict failures, enabling organizations to do preventive maintenance and prevent downtime. Location and scheduling data helps find the closest available person to an emergency job. Seeing the repair history on specific equipment could provide insights about recurring problems.

Hotel chains can use Salesforce to understand who the customers are individually, but often rewards and booking data can live outside of Salesforce. By combining this external data with Salesforce data, the hotel staff has a much clearer picture of the customer and can customize services, increasing satisfaction and loyalty.

The Sync Out connector provides a simple way to bring Salesforce data into Snowflake’s Data Cloud, making it easier to combine data and keep it up to date. With proven connections to both Tableau and Tableau CRM, organizations can provide that data for analysis or AI with Einstein capabilities.

The rest of this blog post will show details about configuring, connecting, and accessing the data.