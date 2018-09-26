How We Built Snowflake on Azure

We take security very seriously at Snowflake, so building an airtight security model was crucial. Our security model is built upon the native security concepts within Azure. We use Azure Active Directory to manage identities and provide continuous security logging and monitoring. As I mentioned above, Snowflake makes use of SAS tokens to ensure one customer’s data is never accessible while running another customer’s query, even to internal Snowflake processes. But SAS tokens allow us to secure more than just internal data within a storage container. Snowflake also dynamically creates short-term, expirable tokens that our Snowflake drivers use to retrieve results files, or put and retrieve data in storage areas, such as table, user, and named stages. These tokens ensure that connections requesting data are secured using TLS and originate from Snowflake’s own IP addresses. SAS tokens can be used only for the specific operations and files a customer needs, following principles of least privilege. Finally, all SAS tokens we create expire after a limited time.

Snowflake encrypts all data at all times. Data on Snowflake’s storage accounts is encrypted at rest using Azure Storage Encryption. In addition, we store data using an additional layer of encryption with AES-256 data and key encryption using Snowflake-managed keys. Like SAS tokens, the encryption keys for a customer’s account are retrievable only when running queries for that account, ensuring one customer can’t decrypt another customer’s data.

External stages allow customers to import and export data they manage on their own Azure storage accounts. Because SAS tokens offer fine-grained, scoped, expiry-based control, we use customer-created SAS tokens to access data within Azure external stages. In addition to requiring usage of scoped tokens, we strongly encourage customers to encrypt all files on their external stages using client-side encryption and a 256-bit encryption key. Snowflake then decrypts that data on load and encrypts on unload using your keys and the same AES data encryption and AES-KW key encryption supported by the Azure Storage SDK.