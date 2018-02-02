The Snowflake external stage support for Azure Blob Storage complements Snowflake’s expansion across Amazon data centers worldwide. It now provides the ability to easily access data in Azure storage using built-in Snowflake functionality.

While cloud providers do not charge for data ingress, they do charge for data egress. For Snowflake customers using the new Azure external stages, importing data from Azure Blob Storage into Snowflake will incur data egress charges for the amount of data transferred out of their Blob Storage accounts. The charges accrue to the Azure subscription that the Blob Storage accounts belong to. The rate at which these charges occur depends on the geographical location of the Blob Storage account and the volume of data transferred during a billing period. You can find more details here.

Starting on February 1, 2018, we will pass through the cost of data egress from AWS and Microsoft through external stages. This cost will appear on your bill. Egress through JDBC and other drivers will continue to be free. Since data egress is uncommon among Snowflake customers, our initial analysis shows that many customers will not be affected by this change.

The Billing & Usage page in the Snowflake web portal tracks data transfer volumes similarly to warehouse utilization and storage volumes. More information on Snowflake data transfer prices can be found here.

To give an example, exporting a 1TB table across cloud providers, from Snowflake running in US West on AWS into an Azure Blob Storage container located in the Azure East US region, costs $90. Exporting the table within AWS and into an AWS S3 bucket located in US East costs $20 (cheaper since the transfer is within AWS US regions). Data transferred into an external stage in the same region and the same cloud provider continues to be free of charge, e.g., exporting the table from the previous example into an AWS S3 bucket in US West is free of charge.

Check out the Snowflake documentation for detailed information on exchanging data between Snowflake and Azure Blob Storage, as well as the new external stage support for Azure Blob Storage.