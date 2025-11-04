Data Without Limits to Fuel Your Enterprise AI

Let’s be honest: You can’t build great agentic AI products without a rock-solid data foundation. The reality, however, is that most data foundations have some significant cracks. Developers and product managers still spend too much time wrestling with fragmented or inaccessible data and trying to govern data across siloed systems. This friction pushes great ideas further from production.

Snowflake is here to change that.

Today, Snowflake is introducing a significant slate of new tools and enhancements entirely focused on providing developers with the ultimate data flexibility and accessibility. Our advancements to Snowflake Horizon Catalog, Snowflake Openflow and Snowflake Postgres, combined with performance improvements, make it easier for developers to securely connect to and use their enterprise data by:

Streamlining data migrations with the help of AI

Accelerating development by centralizing data, simplifying data ingestion and access, and increasing interoperability

Enhancing compliance processes and resiliency with enterprise-grade security and governance features and manageability at scale

Gaining faster insights through improved ingestion and query performance along with enhanced cost visibility at scale

Let’s take a closer look at how we’re delivering data without limits.

Streamline data migrations with AI to improve data flexibility and accessibility

Moving data from legacy systems is often a slow, expensive gamble, especially when dealing with complex, interdependent code and schemas. We’re taking the headache out of this process by building AI directly into our migration tooling.

SnowConvert AI now provides a faster, more predictable and less expensive migration path, so you can get trustworthy data into developers’ hands quickly. AI-powered code verification and repair (in public preview) accelerates migration by automating the tedious and time-consuming process of testing and repairing converted code, so you can ensure accuracy and quality prior to deployment. Automated and incremental code validation (generally available) automatically checks converted code for semantic equivalence in smaller increments, significantly boosting data confidence.

We’re also extending SnowConvert AI’s support beyond the database to include end-to-end ecosystem migration — including legacy ETL as well as BI repointing, which involves updating reports to use the new database (in public preview). This breadth of support helps you reduce risk and increase consistency across your entire data environment, and dramatically reduce the time and cost required to complete a migration without sacrificing quality.

Accelerate development with simplified workflows and expanded interoperability across the enterprise lakehouse

Modern app dev shouldn't require you to be a pipeline orchestration expert. You need a streamlined environment where transactional and analytical data live together and where you can work with open data formats easily, no matter the engine or cloud.

This is where simplified workflows and real interoperability become differentiators. We’re redefining the enterprise lakehouse by unifying data workloads, expanding support for open standards and adding more connectors and deployment options to streamline end-to-end pipelines. The ultimate goal is to give you the flexibility to build what you need, how you need it, when you need it.

Support more operational workloads and unify data with Snowflake Postgres

Postgres has established itself as the number one database among developers and the backbone for modern application development. You already know that Snowflake Postgres (in public preview soon) is bringing Postgres to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. It gives you the Postgres your developers want, on the enterprise-grade platform your business needs, and makes it easier to connect data between your transactional and analytical systems. Its full compatibility with open source Postgres means you can run your operational workloads on Snowflake without rewriting code, and developers can continue using the specific Postgres extensions, ORMs and clients/frameworks they depend on. Now you can build smarter applications and context-aware AI agents using fresh transactional data, all while simplifying your architecture and accelerating innovation on a single platform.

We are also announcing pg_lake, a set of open source Postgres extensions that allow developers to use Postgres to interact with your lakehouse. pg_lake allows Postgres to query your analytical data directly where it lives in object storage. It does this by giving you the ability to use standard SQL to read and write to Apache Iceberg™ tables, and query or load data directly from file formats such as CSV, Parquet or JSON. With pg_lake, we are bringing the power of Postgres to your lakehouse.

Greater interoperability

For a truly easy-to-use, connected and trusted enterprise lakehouse, your data needs to be universally accessible and interoperable across engines and cloud platforms. Snowflake has consistently highlighted the benefits of secure cross-cloud and cross-region data accessibility and data sharing. Now, with Snowflake Horizon Catalog’s support for external engine read (in public preview soon) and write (in private preview soon) access for Snowflake managed Iceberg tables via open APIs from Apache Polaris (incubating) and Apache Iceberg REST Catalog, we’re enhancing interoperability without lock-in. This makes it significantly easier to access Snowflake managed Iceberg tables from external query engines that support the Iceberg REST protocol. Instead of setting up a separate Apache Polaris account, configuring the integration, managing a separate set of users and roles and setting up separate security configs, you can now simply access the tables directly from Horizon Catalog in your Snowflake account.

We’re also extending our zero-ETL data-sharing capabilities to open table formats (generally available), including Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake tables regardless of which metadata catalog the data is in. Support for the latest Apache Iceberg V3 capabilities (in private preview), such as new variant and geospatial data types, opens up even more use cases for your Iceberg tables.

Snowflake is also introducing a new level of enterprise data protection for your lakehouse. Our Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery (BCDR) for Snowflake managed Iceberg tables (in public preview) allows you to create asynchronous copies of account objects and databases across regions and clouds and form failover groups. With this robust resiliency and recovery capability, your data remains accessible — and your business up and running — when a disaster or a cloud outage occurs.

Streamlined pipelines and enriched data delivery

Simplifying end-to-end data pipelines allows you to get data from more sources and put it into data teams’ hands more quickly. Combine that with the ability to quickly build and share enriched data products, and you’ve got a significant boost for your agentic AI initiatives.

Snowflake Openflow tackles the first part of the process, focusing on automating data extraction and integration from virtually any source and making it easier to keep data centralized across the enterprise lakehouse. Openflow has been generally available with the bring your own cloud (BYOC) deployment option on AWS, and the Snowflake deployment option through Snowpark Container Services is now generally available on AWS and Microsoft Azure. The Openflow Snowflake deployment offers a fully integrated experience, removing the need for data engineers to manage infrastructure, configure networks or worry about security boundaries between systems.

Snowflake is also adding new integration options to its expansive library of connectors and deployment options, all aimed at helping you efficiently connect to and use your data:

Unified, zero-copy enterprise data integration: SAP Snowflake (in private preview) extends SAP Business Data Cloud with fully managed data and AI capabilities, simplifying the enterprise data landscape through a bidirectional integration. Our partnership with Salesforce (generally available) delivers the same zero-copy model that’s powered by Snowflake Intelligence, with unmatched performance and built-in governance. We also partnered with Oracle (in public preview soon) to extend a new CDC collaboration for high-speed data replication across on-premises and cloud environments.

dbt projects on Snowflake (generally available): Build, test, deploy and monitor data transformation dbt projects directly in Snowflake so data engineers can focus on delivering insights, not maintaining infrastructure.

Snowpark Connect for Apache Spark™ (generally available): Use the open source Spark Connect client to run your Apache Spark code directly on Snowflake with minimal changes. Snowpark customers see an average of 5.6x faster performance and 41% cost savings.1

Once developers have access to all this data, they need a dependable yet simple way to collaborate and efficiently iterate on their projects. Creating and sharing advanced data products is an efficient way to deliver enriched data. In addition to sharing databases, tables and secure views as data products, you can now easily package and share Snowflake Notebooks and UDFs by using the declarative sharing configuration (generally available soon) in the Snowflake Native App Framework.