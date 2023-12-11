The authorization furthers Snowflake’s commitment to helping our government customers secure and mobilize their mission-critical data
It’s a milestone moment for Snowflake to have achieved FedRAMP High authorization on the AWS GovCloud (US-West and US-East Regions) . This authorization, from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), is one of the most rigorous security endorsements a cloud service provider (CSP) can achieve.
Snowflake is now one of a few select CSPs to be granted FedRAMP High authorization, which includes 400+ security controls and is considered the security standard to protect the federal government’s most sensitive unclassified data across cloud computing environments.
Our U.S. government and education customers face serious challenges in their mandate to democratize data access and ramp up productivity across an increasingly data-driven public sector. They’re constrained when it comes to budgets, yet face a constant need to respond to crises more quickly, provide effective digital services for citizens, and bolster public trust amid a growing confluence of economic disruptions, privacy concerns and ever-sophisticated cyber risks. Add to the reality that data is deeply siloed across complex governmental systems, which hampers real-time operational decision-making and makes long-term strategic planning for improved response to threats and serious incidents even more challenging. With FedRAMP High authorization, Snowflake can now say “yes” to more public sector customers who want our help with their mission-critical workloads involving highly sensitive data.
Compliance is a critical pillar of Snowflake Horizon, Snowflake’s built-in governance solution with a unified set of compliance, security, privacy, interoperability, and access capabilities in the Data Cloud. Snowflake Horizon provides agencies with the ability to securely share and access governed data, tools, applications, other technologies and data services—while preserving privacy. In addition to certifications like FedRAMP High, Snowflake Horizon provides compliance capabilities across reporting and monitoring, lineage, and business continuity to help customers protect and audit their data.
Snowflake helps agencies securely modernize their data infrastructure, overcome data silos and empower data-driven decision making
With this latest authorization, Snowflake is able to offer its U.S. Government & Education Data Cloud, which launched earlier this year for federal, state and local government, education and export-controlled workloads.
Snowflake will be able to handle new types of critical data—including data used by law enforcement, financial systems, aeronautics, emergency services and healthcare—to help our government customers securely break down data silos, improve system resiliency and better serve citizens through data-driven decision-making.
With support for critical workloads, including data warehousing, data lake, data engineering, AI/ML, collaboration, cybersecurity, and application, Snowflake enables public sector organizations at every level to share data securely and seamlessly, ensure data governance for improved resiliency and achieve enhanced mission outcomes.
Expanding our public sector offerings and earning trust
At Snowflake, our core mission has always been data security. Snowflake’s security and governance features were incorporated into the platform from day one, including end-to-end data encryption. The FedRAMP High authorization further verifies our deep commitment to keeping our customers’ data secure.
But data also needs to be mobilized in order to serve the public good. The availability of public sector data is key to growing the economy, increasing government effectiveness and facilitating better oversight and transparency. That’s why Snowflake will continue to work closely with the U.S. federal government and its partners to break down critical data silos to enable a more modern, effective government.
The FedRAMP High authorization is just the latest achievement through which Snowflake removes market barriers for government customers to affirm security imperatives around data governance, compliance and system resiliency.
Our commitment to data security goes beyond a mission statement. We know objective security authorizations and certifications are crucial to building and keeping customer trust. Snowflake adds FedRAMP High authorization to a stable of security and compliance endorsements, including StateRAMP High, Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (DOD IL4), and others, including, most recently, our Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) certification in the U.K.
Our customers
Our public sector customers are leveraging data to drive meaningful change and improve mission effectiveness in federal, state and local government as well as health care and education. The following public sector customers are using Snowflake to reduce local homelessness, foster student success, boost patient outcomes through research collaboration, improve disaster recovery efforts, achieve decision dominance, and more:
|Orange County Superior Court System
|New York University
|State of California Air Resources Board
|Auburn University
|San Francisco Department of Technology
|Vanderbilt University
|City of Tacoma, Washington
|New York City Health + Hospitals
|California Department of Toxic and Substance Control (DTSC)
|State of California Department of Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB)
|Pima County, Arizona
|City of San Francisco (CCSF)
|Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Education
|Denver Public Schools
|City of San Diego, CA
|Community Transit
|Grant County Public Utility District
|Oregon State University
|Sierra Nevada Conservancy
|University of New Orleans
|University of Notre Dame
|University of San Francisco (USF)
|Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
|And more
Ready to learn more?
Find out how Snowflake is leveraging modern data to advance national defense. And learn how Snowflake is empowering federal government agencies for the cloud era here.