The authorization furthers Snowflake’s commitment to helping our government customers secure and mobilize their mission-critical data

It’s a milestone moment for Snowflake to have achieved FedRAMP High authorization on the AWS GovCloud (US-West and US-East Regions) . This authorization, from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), is one of the most rigorous security endorsements a cloud service provider (CSP) can achieve.

Snowflake is now one of a few select CSPs to be granted FedRAMP High authorization, which includes 400+ security controls and is considered the security standard to protect the federal government’s most sensitive unclassified data across cloud computing environments.

Our U.S. government and education customers face serious challenges in their mandate to democratize data access and ramp up productivity across an increasingly data-driven public sector. They’re constrained when it comes to budgets, yet face a constant need to respond to crises more quickly, provide effective digital services for citizens, and bolster public trust amid a growing confluence of economic disruptions, privacy concerns and ever-sophisticated cyber risks. Add to the reality that data is deeply siloed across complex governmental systems, which hampers real-time operational decision-making and makes long-term strategic planning for improved response to threats and serious incidents even more challenging. With FedRAMP High authorization, Snowflake can now say “yes” to more public sector customers who want our help with their mission-critical workloads involving highly sensitive data.

Compliance is a critical pillar of Snowflake Horizon, Snowflake’s built-in governance solution with a unified set of compliance, security, privacy, interoperability, and access capabilities in the Data Cloud. Snowflake Horizon provides agencies with the ability to securely share and access governed data, tools, applications, other technologies and data services—while preserving privacy. In addition to certifications like FedRAMP High, Snowflake Horizon provides compliance capabilities across reporting and monitoring, lineage, and business continuity to help customers protect and audit their data.