When software starts taking actions

AI agents have crossed the operational boundary, moving from simple chat to executing long-running tasks across files, APIs, databases and core systems. A natural extension is to gain visibility with Dangerous Activity Detection — evaluating what an agent does across the full trajectory, including harmful user objectives and actions that drift away from the assigned task.

A security decision cannot stop at the prompt — the relevant evidence may be spread across a user's request, the agent's plan, several tool calls, their results and the final effect. Frontier AI organizations have reached the same conclusion for different threat models. OpenAI monitors internal coding-agent trajectories for behavior inconsistent with user intent. Google DeepMind treats monitoring as a system-level control when alignment may be imperfect. Anthropic found that orchestration and live execution can reveal cyber risk that technique counts miss.

We distinguish between two distinct threats that share the same surface area: agent-assisted misuse (a person directs an agent toward an offensive or unauthorized objective) and agent misalignment (when an agent exceeds or misreads a legitimate objective). Our current detector focuses on user-attributable cyber misuse. It is not designed as a general-purpose misalignment detector.

We define two core concepts within this framework:

Agent Trace: The underlying record of events — including messages, tool calls, results, timestamps and metadata.

The underlying record of events — including messages, tool calls, results, timestamps and metadata. Agent Trajectory: The ordered sequence of objectives, decisions and actions reconstructed by Dangerous Activity Detection from the trace.

Findings are then rolled up and evaluated at the session level.