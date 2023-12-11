You need metrics to do your job well as a marketer but getting clear, meaningful metrics is a huge challenge. While digital advertisers and paid media professionals are on the hook to build ample sales pipeline and maximize return on ad spend (ROAS), they’re also expected to deliver personalized advertising content while navigating evolving privacy requirements and adhering to consumer expectations—all while extracting insights from siloed ad platforms.

According to Salesforce’s 8th annual State of Marketing Report, marketers cite measuring marketing ROI and attribution as their second biggest challenge—something that we here at Snowflake can certainly relate to. Ongoing changes in data privacy and policy have had a significant effect on marketing analytics and how our marketing team operates. From the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to gearing up for a cookieless future, we’re all in for a rough ride. We’ve been reliant on the cookie to identify people—we haven’t even deprecated the cookie and we’re already seeing challenges.

Combining insights from the ever-growing adtech ecosystem is crucial, but silos and privacy regulations make it hard to extract and work with all that data to create a complete, unified picture of the audience. Everyone in digital advertising has accumulated their own data. Due to privacy regulations, we can’t just share that data outright, so we have to find anonymized ways to extract insights.

Personal identifiers such as name, email, and employer have to be removed. A digital ad partner can’t tell you, “This is Bob Smith, he works at Company X, with job title Y.” Instead, our target, Bob, is grouped anonymously into a cohort with his specific attributes. The ad partner shares that this profile works at a certain kind of company, like enterprises with over $100M in revenue, with certain skills (like Tableau, Streamlit, Python and Marketo integrations). This gives the marketer enough information to target meaningful campaigns without having to receive PII from ad partners.