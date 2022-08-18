In addition to the above options, many of our Snowpark Accelerated partners offer either hosted open-source notebooks and/or their own integrated experiences. The best thing about these partners is that their solutions come with out-of-the-box Snowpark API preinstalled and offer secure data connections. These deeply integrated experiences speed up the building and deploying of pipelines, models, and apps.

Here are some of the partners that have step-by-step guides to help you get started with Snowpark:

Other partners include DataRobot/Zepl, Domino Data Labs, and H2O.ai.

Mobilize also recently released the technical preview of BlackDiamond Studio, a set of cloud-powered developer tools for Snowflake. BlackDiamond Studio includes a number of templates for getting started with Snowpark and provides a cloud-powered VS Code experience with frameworks for testing and deploying code to Snowflake.

Teams looking for differentiated and productive experiences for building on Snowpark and Snowflake should look toward partner solutions like the above.