As public cloud adoption continues its extraordinary growth, data-savvy businesses face a daunting challenge: how to safely connect their diverse collection of customer data to generate more performance insights and more-accurate customer modeling.

Creating this unified view is crucial for brands to deliver personalized marketing and services. However, developing that 360-degree view requires resolving identity across disparate data fragments—a potentially cumbersome and time-consuming process that too often requires moving or sharing access to sensitive customer data. What businesses need is a way to securely and easily connect their data wherever it lives, embedded in the most appropriate workflows in the client’s technology stack.

That’s why we’ve teamed up with Snowflake to deliver two new solutions built with their new Native Application Framework: LiveRamp Device Resolution and LiveRamp Transcoding.