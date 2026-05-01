Tony is the Senior Director and Head of R&D at Nasdaq Analytics, where he leads a team of data scientists advancing Nasdaq eVestment's development of AI-ready data and solutions for institutional investors including asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, and investment consultants. His career spans over a decade of quantitative research, beginning with the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, where he built tactical asset allocation models and a sovereign debt valuation framework. Tony has since held key roles at Solovis and Edelman Financial Engines, designing portfolio risk models and simulation tools. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from UC Berkeley and an MBA in Finance from Rice.